Celebration of arts, crafts at Vellar

The Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar, Thiruvananthapuram.

04 November 2020 19:05 IST

First phase of ‘village’ project opens with 28 studios showcasing 50 crafts

The first phase of the Vellar Arts and Crafts Village near Kovalam is operational with 28 studios featuring around 50 crafts.

At each studio, visitors can view first-hand the making of a handicraft and also buy it. The Arts and Crafts Village project seeks to revitalise and nurture the handicrafts of the State to world-class standards and to ensure a decent livelihood for artisans, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. It has also launched programmes to introduce the heritage products of Kerala in the global market, the statement said.

Outside Kerala

“The studios also showcase the finest handicrafts inside and outside the country, including curios, dry flowers, handicrafts made from paper to metals, ivory creations, Pooram crafts and hammocks. These include Pattachitra (cloth-based scroll paintings) from Bengal and Odisha, murals of Kerala, colourful paper quilting originating in ancient Egypt, Nettoor boxes and glass-stone ornaments,” the statement said.

750 artisans

In the woodwork category, teak, rosewood and whitewood products ranging from home appliances to toys are on display. Aranmula Kannadi, Peruvamp musical instruments, Balaramapuram handloom, Muttathara wood carvings and Thazhava textile products also are among the exhibits. The crafts village employs about 750 artisans.

Art, dance shows

Art and craft biennales and festivals are planned at the crafts village for promoting the sectors and the artisans. Paintings by selected artists will be exhibited in an art gallery. Performances of traditional art and dance forms will be held for visitors from abroad. Initially, the performances will be on Saturdays, Sundays and other public holidays.