Celebrating Khasak’s golden jubilee

The O.V. Vijayan Memorial Committee and the State Department of Cultural Affairs have chalked out one year-long programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee of O.V. Vijayan’s ‘Khasakinte Ithihasam’, the legendary Malayalam novel reprinted more than 50 times and translated into many languages.

A new complex will be inaugurated at the O.V. Vijayan Memorial at Thasrak on Saturday.

Library

The building will have a library, a photo gallery, a cartoon gallery, a letters gallery, a documentary gallery, a souvenir shop, and a dining room. Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan will inaugurate the complex.

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate the dining hall. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, will inaugurate the souvenir shop at the complex. Mr. Balan will give away the maiden O.V. Vijayan Literary Awards at the function.

O.V. Vijayan’s 89th birthday will be celebrated on Monday and Tuesday by conducting a two-day novel camp at Thasrak.

Camp

Writer U.K. Kumaran will inaugurate the camp titled ‘Khasak–Edavappathi’. Mundoor Sethumadhavan will deliver the Vijayan Memorial Lecture.

Sessions on literature

The camp will have exclusive sessions on time, narration, place and language used by Vijayan in ‘Khasakinte Ithihasam’, widely considered the writer’s magnum opus.

An exhibition of paintings by P.V. Sujith titled Rithukkal will also be held on Monday and Tuesday.