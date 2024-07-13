Celebrating birthdays with a green twist

Students of Government Town UPS, Kottarakara, are celebrating their birthdays with a green twist this academic year.

Instead of chocolates and sweets, they bring flower pots and tree saplings, sustainable gifts that they proudly hand over to the head mistress at the school assembly.

The initiative was launched by the school authorities with an aim of sensitising students to the need to increase green cover and make them contribute to the natural reserve. Students are encouraged to nurture the plants, growing together and forging a beautiful bond with Mother Nature.

“After the school reopened, nearly thirty students have brought plants to the school on their birthdays. We plan to fill every inch of the campus with plants and the idea was wholeheartedly welcomed by students and parents alike,” says headmistress L. Anilakumari. The school has over 1,000 students who are all excited about gifting the school a plant on their special day. While most of the students have opted for pots bearing flowering plants and ferns, some went for fruit trees and herbs. The latest entrant in the school garden is a sweet orange sapling and all plants are well cared for. “Through this initiative we can inculcate a love for nature from the very young age. After the plant is placed at the school garden, the child will be helping to take care of it. We have green ambassadors in each class and we always promote environmental awareness,” adds the headmistress. According to parents, the children always wait for the blossoming of flowers and fruit, which gives them a sense accomplishment. “My daughter is waiting for her birthday so that she can go to the school with the plant. Usually children bring a lot of treats for their friends and classmates, but this practice is less expensive and more meaningful,” says Saji Cheroor, parent and PTA vice-president.

He adds that the initiative helps motivate children to engage in gardening and contribute towards a sustainable tomorrow. “Most packed food items including chocolates come with plastic wraps that leave a carbon footprint. But plants make the most sustainable and eco-friendly options to celebrate special occasions,” he says.