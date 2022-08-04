CEE publishes KEAM scores

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the scores secured by candidates in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2022) entrance examination on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The answer keys of the examination were published on July 4. In light of a few complaints that were received from candidates, the keys were examined by expert committees constituted by the CEE. Certain modifications were made to the answer keys on the basis of their recommendations.

Three questions have been deleted from valuation in engineering paper 1 (Physics). The final answer key has also been published on the website, according to a notification issued by the CEE.

The rank list for the engineering course will be prepared by providing equal weightage to the score obtained for engineering (paper 1 and paper 2 put together), and the grades obtained in the final year of the qualifying examination for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry considered together after applying a standardisation procedure.

The rank list for BPharm course will be prepared on the basis of the index mark (calculated in accordance with the provisions laid down in the KEAM 2022 prospectus) from the marks obtained in paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry).