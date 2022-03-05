CEE announces KEAM schedule

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has announced the schedule for KEAM 2022 entrance examination to engineering and pharmacy courses.

The examination has been scheduled to be held on June 12. While Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Paper 2 (Mathematics) will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.