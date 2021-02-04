CEC to arrive in State on Feb. 12

ECI team to take stock of arrangements for 2021 Assembly polls

A high-level delegation of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will arrive in Kerala on February 12 to take stock of the arrangements for the 2021 Assembly polls.

The delegation, which includes Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar and senior officials, will be in Kerala till February 15, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, Teeka Ram Meena said on Thursday.

The ECI team, expected to arrive on the evening of February 12, will hold discussions with Mr. Meena and the nodal officer of the Police Department at 10 a.m. on February 13. On the day, the Commission will conduct separate parleys with the representatives of political parties, the District Election Officers/District Collectors and District Police Chiefs.

On February 14, the Commission will again hold discussions with the Chief Electoral Officer, and later, with the Chief Secretary, State Police Chief and other senior officials of the State Government and the media. The delegation will leave for New Delhi on February 15.

Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain and Chandra Bhushan Kumar, ADG Sheyphali B. Sharan, director Pankaj Srivastava and secretary A. K. Pathak also are part of the delegation.