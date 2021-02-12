CEC nod for Mani as KC(M) chairman

In a major boost to Jose K. Mani ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has approved his elevation as chairman of the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)].
The CEC, on its official website, has now updated details about the latest organisational election of the KC(M), which also included the appointment of Mr. Mani as party chairman. The step has come as a major shot in the arm for the regional party, which is facing the Assembly elections as a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
The projection of Mr. Mani as KC(M) chairman – a post long held by his father K.M. Mani – is also expected to boost his prospects as a Left Demorcatic Front candidate in Pala during the coming elections.
“This shows that the truth will ultimately prevail. The recognition from the CEC is the result of a protracted legal and political fight staged by the party by facing a flurry of smear campaigns that even defied the CEC's decision,” Mr. Mani said in a statement
The dispute over the authority of the KC(M) between Mr. Mani and P.J. Joseph began during the Pala byelection in September last.
The election had caused a split in the party along the factional lines led by Mr. Mani and Mr. Joseph.
During the byelection, Mr. Joseph had refused to allocate the party symbol to Jose Tom Pulikkunnel, a nominee of the Mani group. Following this, Mr. Pulikkunnel had to contest as UDF Independent and was allotted ‘pineapple’ as his election symbol.
