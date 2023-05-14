HamberMenu
CDS anniversary cerebrations held  

May 14, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The success of the National Saras Mela held in the district is a recognition of Kudumbashree’s activities, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating the anniversary celebrations of Neduvathur Kudumbashree CDS at Bhagavathivilasam NSS Auditorium. “Kudumbashree activities have strengthened the concept of women empowerment. The role of the Kudumbashree Mission is quite evident in all fields of development. Its activities in the fields of health and sanitation are commendable,” said the Minister. Neduvathur grama panchayat president V.K. Jyoti presided over the function while Kottarakkara block panchayat president A. Abhilash, district panchayat member V. Sumalal, and Kottarakkara block panchayat vice-president K. Mini, were also present.

