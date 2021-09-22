CDAC announces admissions for MTech courses

Thiruvananthapuram

22 September 2021 18:33 IST

The ER & DCI Institute of Technology, the academic wing of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Thiruvananthapuram, (affiliated to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala), has announced admissions for the year 2021 for its two full-time MTech programmes—MTech in VLSI & Embedded Systems, and MTech in Cyber Forensics & Information Security.

There are 18 seats in each programme, which is open for students and working professionals (two sponsored seats each).

The last date for applying is September 30, 2021.

Details of course and syllabus, procedures for admission and eligibility criteria are available on www.erdciit.ac.in.

For admission-related enquiry: 8547897106 , 0471 2723333, extensio 250, 318, 324, 430, 317, 295.

For details on the courses, VLSI & ES: 8138897025, C F & IS: 9446103993.