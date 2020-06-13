CCTV to nab people dumping waste

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 June 2020 21:43 IST

To be placed at different places on the Amayizhanjan canal

The city Corporation has begun placing CCTV cameras in different places along the Amayizhanjan canal, to identify those who dump waste into the canal, Mayor K.Sreekumar has said.

Mr. Sreekumar was speaking after carrying out a site visit to assess the ongoing cleaning activities in the canal near Pazhavangadi.

He said that the timely clean-up of the canal by the Corporation has prevented major flooding of the area during the monsoon rains.

Advertising

Advertising

₹1-crore clean-up

The civic body is cleaning up the Amayizhanjan canal from the Masjid near Thampanoor to Pattoor at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The clean-up work till the railway track near Vanchiyoor has been completed till now.

Earth movers have been employed to remove the waste from the canal.

Wall rebuilt

The protective wall on either side of the canal is being rebuilt at places where they are damaged.

The region from Pattoor to Kannammoola will be cleaned up as part of the next phase of the canal rejuvenation project.