CCTV footage triggers fresh doubts over fire that claimed four lives in Angamaly

The fire breakout on the first-floor bedroom of a house that claimed the lives of four members of a family in Angamaly last month might not have been accidental after all.

The Angamaly police probing the case are said to have come across evidence suggesting that it could have been triggered intentionally by the family head who was reportedly staring at a financial crisis. The fire had claimed the lives of Bineesh Kurian, 45, a spice trader, wife Anumol Mathew, 40, their daughter Joana B. Kurian, 8, and son Jeswin Kurian, 6.

It has now emerged, the police say, that Bineesh had bought petrol in a four-litre can a couple of days before the tragedy, and the police suspect that it could have been used to set the fire. CCTV visuals of him hiding the can between plant pots and checking a lighter taken from his car have since emerged.

More importantly, he had been captured taking the petrol can to the first floor the night before the incident. Petrol seems to have triggered the sudden flash noticed around 4.57 a.m., said police sources.

Burns seem to be antemortem. There was soot in the lungs of the victims as shown by the post-mortem. It is also suspected that the other three members were fed something that left them unconscious though the chemical analysis report alone would confirm it, said sources.

The police, however, remain fairly convinced that it was not a short circuit. Four litres of petrol can likely cause a mini blast-like fire outbreak though it remains to be confirmed.

