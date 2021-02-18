CCTV cameras to monitor Thrissur

Watchful eyes: The district police command and control room set up under the Smart and Safe City programme in Thrissur.

Thrissur

18 February 2021 23:53 IST

CM inaugurates ‘Smart and Safe City,’ under which 253 cameras will be installed in city

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated online the first phase of Smart and Safe City programme, which will install CCTV cameras at the main junctions in the city. Mayor M.K. Varghese, who presided over the programme, inaugurated the district police command and control room.

The city Corporation and the Kerala Police are implementing the project with public participation. The system is expected to help reduce crime and improve the traffic system.

85 junctions

In all, 253 CCTV cameras will be installed at 85 junctions at a cost of ₹5.2 crore. The police can monitor places including Swaraj Round, Thekkinkadu Maidan, Sakthan bus stand, and KSRTC bus stand from the control room.

GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology is being used to install the 190 IP cameras. ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras will be installed at 13 junctions. The control room has facilities to monitor number plates 24X7.

Radio frequency identification tags and readers to monitor movements of drinking water lorries and sanitation vehicles of the Corporation have also been installed.

The Smart and Safe City programme contains an announcement facility for the police to control the crowds, especially during festivals.