CCTV cameras at children’s home damaged

Kozhikode

The authorities of the Children's Home for Girls at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode have approached the police after the CCTV cameras at the home were found damaged on Wednesday. The 17 cameras were set up at the home after six minor girls, including sisters, went missing in January this year. It was later found that the girls had used a ladder to get out of the building through its roof. The State Commission for Protection of Children's Rights had registered a case in the matter. The girls were later tracked down.