CCI national conference to begin at Pala on Nov. 15

Published - November 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day national conference by the Catholic Council of India (CCI) will begin at the Alphonsian Pastoral Institute in Arunapuram, Pala, on Friday (November 15).

This gathering will bring together representatives from the Syro-Malabar, Latin, and Syro-Malankara branches of the Catholic Church across India. The last CCI national conference was held in 2017 at St. John’s in Bengaluru.

The event will commence on Friday evening with a holy mass led by Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Mumbai, as the chief celebrant. The inaugural session will be presided over by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, with Union Minister George Kurien formally inaugurating the conference.

The conference this time will focus on the theme ‘The Unique Role of the Laity in India’s Social and Political Context.’ On the final day, Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala will present a thematic thesis. Changanassery Archdiocese president Archbishop Thomas Tharayil will serve as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

