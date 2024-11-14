 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCI national conference to begin at Pala on Nov. 15

Published - November 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day national conference by the Catholic Council of India (CCI) will begin at the Alphonsian Pastoral Institute in Arunapuram, Pala, on Friday (November 15).

This gathering will bring together representatives from the Syro-Malabar, Latin, and Syro-Malankara branches of the Catholic Church across India. The last CCI national conference was held in 2017 at St. John’s in Bengaluru.

The event will commence on Friday evening with a holy mass led by Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Mumbai, as the chief celebrant. The inaugural session will be presided over by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, with Union Minister George Kurien formally inaugurating the conference.

The conference this time will focus on the theme ‘The Unique Role of the Laity in India’s Social and Political Context.’ On the final day, Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala will present a thematic thesis. Changanassery Archdiocese president Archbishop Thomas Tharayil will serve as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.