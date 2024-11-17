CCI national conference concludes at Pala

The 15th general body meeting of the Catholic Council of India (CCI) concluded in Pala on Sunday, voicing concerns over pressing issues in Manipur, Munambam, and other regions where Catholic communities and institutions face risks.

“We are deeply troubled by the challenges in Manipur, Munambam, and similar areas where our communities are under threat, and our institutions are attacked. We pray for the swift restoration of peace and urge the government and all concerned parties to work towards an early and just resolution,” the CCI said in a joint statement.

The council also reiterated its call for granting scheduled caste (SC) status to dalit christians and expressed strong opposition to any attempts to strip christian tribals of their scheduled tribe (ST) status or delist tribal populations.

Highlighting the importance of economic self-reliance, the CCI emphasised the need to promote entrepreneurship among the laity to foster self-sufficiency and generate employment opportunities. It also recommended pooling resources such as land and finances to establish laity-led professional organisations at the national level.

Representatives from the Syro-Malabar, Latin, and Syro-Malankara branches of the Catholic Church across India participated in the conference, which centered on the theme, ‘The Vital Role of the Laity in the Socio-political Context of India.’ On the concluding day, Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala presented a thematic thesis.

