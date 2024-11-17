 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCI national conference concludes at Pala

Published - November 17, 2024 07:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th general body meeting of the Catholic Council of India (CCI) concluded in Pala on Sunday, voicing concerns over pressing issues in Manipur, Munambam, and other regions where Catholic communities and institutions face risks.

“We are deeply troubled by the challenges in Manipur, Munambam, and similar areas where our communities are under threat, and our institutions are attacked. We pray for the swift restoration of peace and urge the government and all concerned parties to work towards an early and just resolution,” the CCI said in a joint statement.

The council also reiterated its call for granting scheduled caste (SC) status to dalit christians and expressed strong opposition to any attempts to strip christian tribals of their scheduled tribe (ST) status or delist tribal populations.

Highlighting the importance of economic self-reliance, the CCI emphasised the need to promote entrepreneurship among the laity to foster self-sufficiency and generate employment opportunities. It also recommended pooling resources such as land and finances to establish laity-led professional organisations at the national level.

Representatives from the Syro-Malabar, Latin, and Syro-Malankara branches of the Catholic Church across India participated in the conference, which centered on the theme, ‘The Vital Role of the Laity in the Socio-political Context of India.’ On the concluding day, Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala presented a thematic thesis.

Published - November 17, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.