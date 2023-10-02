CCCI elects new office-bearers

October 02, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), a body of personnel representing trade and commerce in Malabar with affiliation to the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the ASSOCHAM, and the Confederation of Indian Industry, has elected Vineesh Vidyadharan and Sirajuddeen Illathodi as its new president and secretary respectively.

They replace Raffi P. Devassy as president and Abdullakutty A.P. as secretary. Mr. Abdullakutty has been elected vice president, Hashim Kadakkalakam joint secretary, and Visobh Panangad treasurer.

The 24th annual general body meeting of the CCCI held in Kozhikode on Friday requested the State government to form a separate Ministry of Commerce for the protection and progress of the thousands of traders in Kerala.

It also demanded that the government expedite the move to set up a GST appellate tribunal at Kozhikode. It said that the government should go extra mile to ensure that the wide-body flight operations are back at Calicut International Airport, Karipur.

The CCCI also demanded the introduction of one more night train to Bengaluru from Malabar. Mr. Devassy presided over the meeting. Mr. Abdullakutty presented a report. Returning officer Ipe Thomas supervised the election of the new office-bearers.