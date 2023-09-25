CCA general assembly in Kottayam

September 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The 15th general assembly of the Christian Conference of Asia (CCA) will begin in Kottayam on Thursday. The general assembly, which normally meets once every five years, is the supreme decision-making body of the CCA. The meeting will draw to a close on October 4.

According to the organisers, as many as 500 participants are expected to join the conference, which was delayed by two years in view of the pandemic outbreak.

“With a focus on the climate emergency, environmental issues as well as, renewal, restoration and care for creation, different thematic plenaries will address the main assembly themes and its sub-themes,” they said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev Jerry Pillay, general secretary, World Council of Churches, will formally inaugurate the conference on Thursday. The Asian Ecumenical Festival on September 30 will be a public gathering. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chief guest of the function. The CCA has 99 member churches and 17 national councils of churches from 21 countries, representing 55 million Christians in Asia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.