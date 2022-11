November 27, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Thrissur Sahodaya emerged champions at the State CBSE school youth festival held at Muvattupuzha, winning 1,793 points. Malabar Sahodaya came second, winning 1,639 points and Kochi Metro Sahodaya came third, winning 1,467 points. Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, scored the maximum of 246 points, winning the overall trophy.