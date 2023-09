September 14, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - KALPETTA

The first phase of District CBSE Kalolsavam organised by the Wayanad district Sahodaya Complex will begin at WMO English Academy at Muttil on Friday and Saturday.

Around 1,000 students from 25 CBSE schools are expected to participate in the event. Competitions will be held in 73 events at 12 venues.

South Wayanad divisional forest officer Shajna Kareem will inaugurate the fest, organisers said in a release here.