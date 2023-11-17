ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Kerala youth festival from November 24

November 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th State CBSE Youth Festival will begin at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, on November 24. Actor Navya Nair will inaugurate the festival. Adi Shankara managing trustee K. Anand will light 15 lamps symbolising the conduct of the 15th State CBSE youth festival. 

The function will be presided over by CBSE School Management Association president T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan.  

CBSE School Management Association general secretary P.S. Ramachandran Pillai, legislators Roji M. John and Anwar Sadat, and CIAL managing director S. Suhas will be present. Actor Rajeesha Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function on November 26. Benny Behanan, MP, will preside. 

