CBSE should take note on pleas on practical exams: KSCPCR

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) member K. Nazeer has written to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj that it is necessary for students to be given an opportunity to raise objections regarding the award of marks based on practical examinations and redress their grievances.

In an e-mail sent to Mr. Bhardwaj, Mr. Nazeer pointed out that the commission had been receiving several complaints since it began functioning regarding practical examinations and award of marks. In the best interests of students, the CBSE could issue instructions to all institutions to adhere strictly to guidelines regarding the assessment of practical examinations and give an opportunity to students to raise grievances, if any.

The CBSE had recently directed that schools that had not been able to complete internal and practical assessments for Class 12 owing to the pandemic should complete them through online mode only and submit the marks by June 28.

For practical examinations, an external examiner would conduct online viva voce, while for internal assessment, subject teachers concerned would test students based on the instructions provided by the CBSE.

Mr. Nazeer told The Hindu that the commission received a lot of complaints every year from students that they had been awarded less marks than deserved in practical examinations or internal assessments. Hence, a direction was needed asking schools to follow the guidelines strictly and give time to students to raise grievances so that these could be addressed before the marks were finalised.

Last year too, in the wake of the pandemic situation, students had raised complaints of favouritism and lack of intimation about the marks awarded to them. Rather than put up the marks on school notice boards, students and parents should be informed about the marks awarded through e-mail or other communication so that they could raise any complaints they had, Mr. Nazeer said.

Internal or practical marks were an area where the rights of children were involved. The CBSE, he said, could give a direction on the minimum marks that could be awarded by teachers for more clarity.