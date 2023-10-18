CBSE serves notice to 20 schools for affiliation norms violation

October 18, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sought explanations from 20 schools in the State for apparent violation of affiliation norms. These schools were alleged to have violated CBSE norms by offering their campuses and the school infrastructure for commercial purposes.

Those CBSE schools in question are offering “integrated coaching” by tying up with leading entrance coaching centres in the State. Students are often placed in those schools by the coaching centres after selection through screening tests.

Such schools offering “integrated coaching” are in demand as the cut-throat competition for entrance-based professional programmes, particularly medical and engineering, is intensifying.

Dozens of schools in the State are offering their facilities for extra intensive coaching by commercial coaching centres. When the coaching centre’s faculty offer classes after regular school hours and on holidays, some schools even have exclusive libraries of coaching centres.

Using school facility for coaching by commercial centres is found to be against the concept of public education promoted by the CBSE. Apart from violating the CBSE norms and promoting an unhealthy and breakneck competition among the students, such schools were found to be cheating the government of crores of rupees in taxes.

While different types of tax exemptions are given to schools, the coaching centres do not enjoy any tax exemption because of their commercial nature. Many schools collect the coaching fee directly from the students and share it with the coaching centres, thus evading the tax under the guise of educational institution.

Sleuths of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) recently raided half a dozen CBSE schools in the State and found incriminating evidence for tax evasion to the tunes of crores of rupees. One school even paid ₹2 crore in fine.

As many as seven of the schools that got the CBSE notices are in Kottayam district, five in Kozhikode district, three in Thrissur district, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam district, and one in Pathanamthitta district. The CBSE has given a week’s time for them to reply. Most of them are learnt to have denied the allegation.

Kerala CBSE School Management Association president T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan denied that CBSE schools in the State were offering parallel coaching programmes in violation of the Central Board’s norms. “Using the school campus and the facilities for any other purpose is illegal. Students may be taking private coaching elsewhere. But no CBSE-affiliated school does it,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu.

Interestingly, some popular CBSE schools are found to be coaxing students by advertising for “integrated coaching” in their brochures. Sources within the CBSE pointed out that some top officials of the CBSE were working hand in glove with some influential school managements.