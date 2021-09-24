CBSE schools want staggered opening

KOCHI

24 September 2021 19:26 IST

Plea to CM on concerns raised by parents

The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala has requested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to permit CBSE schools to reopen in a staggered manner in view of the concerns raised by parents in the primary sections about sending their children to the campuses from November 1.

The council welcomed the government decision to resume the academic session in the physical mode. However, its representatives pointed out that parents were apprehensive as they cited the high infection ratio prevailing in various places in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Indira Rajan, secretary general, and E. Ramankutty Warrier, president of the council, said in a communication that CBSE schools would like to resume the sessions for senior secondary students in the first phase. This would be followed by offline sessions for middle-level classes and primary students, they said.

The council stated that it would be a Herculean task to submit the fitness certificate of school buses before October 20 as directed by the authorities. Hundreds of buses were not fit to hit the roads as the vehicles were not in use for the last 18 to 20 months.

The organisation urged the government to do away with the discriminatory taxation policy on school buses plying for unaided schools and waive off the tax arrears during the pandemic period.