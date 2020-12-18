CBSE schools to reopen partially on January 1

KOCHI

18 December 2020 20:49 IST

Schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the State will reopen partially on January 1 for holding revision classes and doubt clearing sessions for students of Class X and XII.

Council of CBSE Schools Kerala and Kerala CBSE School Managements Association said that the sessions would be held as per the directives issued by the government after the meeting convened by Chief Minister on partial re-opening of schools from January 1 onwards.

Students can attend revision classes and sessions for clearing doubts with the permission of parents. The schools will ensure implementation of the COVID-19 protocol while holding the sessions, it said.