Kerala

CBSE schools to reopen partially on January 1

Schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the State will reopen partially on January 1 for holding revision classes and doubt clearing sessions for students of Class X and XII.

Council of CBSE Schools Kerala and Kerala CBSE School Managements Association said that the sessions would be held as per the directives issued by the government after the meeting convened by Chief Minister on partial re-opening of schools from January 1 onwards.

Students can attend revision classes and sessions for clearing doubts with the permission of parents. The schools will ensure implementation of the COVID-19 protocol while holding the sessions, it said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 8:51:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cbse-schools-to-reopen-partially-on-january-1/article33366854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY