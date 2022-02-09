CBSE schools planning to adopt dual-mode

To comply with govt. directive on resuming classes

The unaided school managements are planning to adopt a dual-mode of offline and online learning amidst the government decision to resume the offline sessions in full capacity from February 28.

The schools under the General Education department are all ready to resume normal timings for classes 1 to 9 in batches from February 14. With the government making it clear that its directives would be applicable for unaided schools too, the managements have no other option but to work out arrangements towards resuming the offline classes.

“We will abide by the government directives on resuming classes in the physical mode. However, we have informed V. Sivankutty, Minister for Education, about the health concerns expressed by a section of parents, who wish to continue the learning process of their children in the online mode,” said Indira Rajan, chief patron, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala.

T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president, Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association, said it would be difficult to accommodate the entire students in a class under the offline mode, if the government insisted on the guideline of two students per one bench. “Hence we are planning to offer the offline classes in batches. Those who are attending the offline classes a week could switch to the online mode next week,” he said.

Despite stating that they were ready to comply with the government guidelines on returning to the offline mode, the unaided managements have not made any commitments on operating school buses.

Mr. Khan said that all students in a bus route cannot be accommodated, if the authorities decided to retain the restriction of one student in a seat. The normal plying of buses as in pre-pandemic period may not be possible soon, he said.