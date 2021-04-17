CBSE schools go ahead with Class XI admission

With Class X results yet to be out, parents allege it is a ploy to retain students

The CBSE Class X results are not out yet, but schools are moving full steam ahead with admissions to Class XI.

Some CBSE schools even have plans to start classes for Class XI next month. Parents of students who were in Class X have been asked to remit the fee for Class XI in the same institution at the earliest so that their wards are assured of a seat.

The move has left many students and parents apprehensive as not even the criterion for evaluating Class X students has been published yet, let alone the results. Yet, the schools are set to begin classes, even allowing students to select the stream they want to pursue in a bid to retain them.

Parents of students who want to migrate to the State stream for Class XI are in a quandary over what to do as the results of the SSLC examinations are likely be announced in June and only then will Plus One admissions begin. Since that is at least a couple of months away, they fear they will be forced to shelve their plans to cross over to State schools.

Nearly 70,000 students appear for the Class X board examinations from the State every year, while around 35,000 shift to the State higher secondary board every year.

“By the time Plus One admission in State schools begins, Class XI lessons in CBSE schools will be well under way. This will also come in the way of seeking fee refund if we decide to seek admission in State schools,” says a parent.

They also worry that if they decide to move their child out from a CBSE school, the internal assessment marks awarded by the school will become a casualty.

The rush to begin classes, they allege, is only a ploy by the schools to ensure that students continue to study there. There is no other reason to ask parents to pay the fee at the earliest, they say.

Schools have also been conducting tests for admission to Class XI for students from other schools. Once the number of seats for their own students are fixed, the rest will be offered to outside students. A school Principal even admitted that many schools had completed their admission procedures.

T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan, president of the Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Associations, however, said classes for Class XI could begin only after publication of Class X results by the CBSE. Guidelines for the evaluation method to be followed after cancellation of the examinations were expected in a couple of days. Only after publications of the Class X results could schools begin the classes formally, he said.