CBSE school youth festival begins

Sargasangamam 2024, the youth festival organised by CBSE schools under Kottayam Sahodaya, got under way at Labour India Gurukulam Public School, Marangattupilly, on Saturday.

Over 2,000 students from 120 schools across Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts will showcase their talents in four categories. As many as 44 events, including drawing and painting competitions, were held on the first day.

Mary Mount Public School & Junior College, Kattachira, secured the first position in the band display competition.