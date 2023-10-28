HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBSE school festival concludes

As many as 5,200 students from 110 CBSE schools across Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts took part in the event

October 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Aravinda Vidyamandiram, Pallickathodu, became the overall champions when the three-day CBSE school arts festival by Kottayam Sahodaya drew to a close here on Saturday.

While Aravinda Vidyamandiram bagged 815 points, Girideepam Bethany Central School, Vadavathoor, became the runner-up with 741 points. Lourdes Public School, Kottayam, finished at the third spot with 717 points.

In category 1, Chavara Public School, Pala, won the championship, closely followed by the Placid Vidya Vihar, Chethipuzha, which bagged 57 points. Aravinda Vidyamandiram won the championships in category 2, 3 and 4, respectively with 153, 274 and 305 points. Marian Senior Secondary School, Kalathipady, scored 150 points in category 2 to finish as the runner up while in category 3, Chavara Public School came second with 266 points. In category 4, Girideepam Bethany Central School scored 282 points to finish at the second spot.

In the secondary school category, St. Joseph English Medium School, Keezhur, emerged the winner with 389 points, followed by Guidance Public School at Nadakkal which scored 313 points.

Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj inaugurated the valedictory session while Benny George, president, Kottayam Sahodaya, presided. Filmmaker R. Jayaraj was the chief guest. As many as 5,200 students from 110 CBSE schools across Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts took part in the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.