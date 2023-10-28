CBSE school festival concludes

October 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Aravinda Vidyamandiram, Pallickathodu, became the overall champions when the three-day CBSE school arts festival by Kottayam Sahodaya drew to a close here on Saturday.

While Aravinda Vidyamandiram bagged 815 points, Girideepam Bethany Central School, Vadavathoor, became the runner-up with 741 points. Lourdes Public School, Kottayam, finished at the third spot with 717 points.

In category 1, Chavara Public School, Pala, won the championship, closely followed by the Placid Vidya Vihar, Chethipuzha, which bagged 57 points. Aravinda Vidyamandiram won the championships in category 2, 3 and 4, respectively with 153, 274 and 305 points. Marian Senior Secondary School, Kalathipady, scored 150 points in category 2 to finish as the runner up while in category 3, Chavara Public School came second with 266 points. In category 4, Girideepam Bethany Central School scored 282 points to finish at the second spot.

In the secondary school category, St. Joseph English Medium School, Keezhur, emerged the winner with 389 points, followed by Guidance Public School at Nadakkal which scored 313 points.

Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj inaugurated the valedictory session while Benny George, president, Kottayam Sahodaya, presided. Filmmaker R. Jayaraj was the chief guest. As many as 5,200 students from 110 CBSE schools across Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts took part in the event.