CBSE Plus Two: Good show by Kollam schools

14 July 2020 22:18 IST

Many schools secure 100% pass

Lakeford School, Kavanad, has secured 100% pass in CBSE Plus Two examinations. Of the 66 students who appeared for the examination, 58 secured distinction and the rest first class. Nandini J. Shenoy (97.6%), Saniya Rahat (96.8%) and Rahul Suryanandan Krishnan (95.6%) are the toppers in science, humanities and commerce batches respectively.

Five students from Startford Public School and Junior College secured full A1 while 11 students scored marks above 90%. Fifty students secured distinction and others got first class. Sree Gurudeva Central School, Kudikode, posted 100% pass. Bharat Maravoor (94%) and Abhiraj Anil (89%) are the toppers in science and commerce.

Among the 248 students from SN Public School, Vadakkevila, 247 qualified for higher studies. Tony Augustine Frank (97.6%) and Janaki Raghunath (96%) are the toppers in science and commerce respectively.

Three students from Brook International School, Sasthamcotta, Amith Mathew, Sreya Hari and Abhijith D.P., secured full A1.

St. Mary’s Residential School, Ramankulangara, and St. Gregorios Central School, Karunagappally, registered 100% pass. While 85% students from St. Mary’s Residential School secured distinction, Varsha Sudarsanan, Arya Ganga B. and Christina Mary are the toppers in various streams. At St. Gregorios Central School, 69% secured distinction and remaining first class. Riya M. Roy is the school topper.

Sabarigiri English School, Anchal, achieved 100% results. Twelve students secured A1 in all subjects. Rose Angela Subin, Sreejith and Farah Lulu are the school toppers.

T.K.M. Centenary Public School, Karicode, achieved a pass percentage of 99.6 and Sona S. is the school topper.