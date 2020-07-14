Kerala

CBSE Plus Two: Good show by Kollam schools

Many schools secure 100% pass

Lakeford School, Kavanad, has secured 100% pass in CBSE Plus Two examinations. Of the 66 students who appeared for the examination, 58 secured distinction and the rest first class. Nandini J. Shenoy (97.6%), Saniya Rahat (96.8%) and Rahul Suryanandan Krishnan (95.6%) are the toppers in science, humanities and commerce batches respectively.

Five students from Startford Public School and Junior College secured full A1 while 11 students scored marks above 90%. Fifty students secured distinction and others got first class. Sree Gurudeva Central School, Kudikode, posted 100% pass. Bharat Maravoor (94%) and Abhiraj Anil (89%) are the toppers in science and commerce.

Among the 248 students from SN Public School, Vadakkevila, 247 qualified for higher studies. Tony Augustine Frank (97.6%) and Janaki Raghunath (96%) are the toppers in science and commerce respectively.

Three students from Brook International School, Sasthamcotta, Amith Mathew, Sreya Hari and Abhijith D.P., secured full A1.

100% pass

St. Mary’s Residential School, Ramankulangara, and St. Gregorios Central School, Karunagappally, registered 100% pass. While 85% students from St. Mary’s Residential School secured distinction, Varsha Sudarsanan, Arya Ganga B. and Christina Mary are the toppers in various streams. At St. Gregorios Central School, 69% secured distinction and remaining first class. Riya M. Roy is the school topper.

Sabarigiri English School, Anchal, achieved 100% results. Twelve students secured A1 in all subjects. Rose Angela Subin, Sreejith and Farah Lulu are the school toppers.

T.K.M. Centenary Public School, Karicode, achieved a pass percentage of 99.6 and Sona S. is the school topper.

