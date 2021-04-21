CBSE managements want degree admissions delayed

KOCHI

21 April 2021 20:13 IST

Centre told to issue necessary guidelines to States

The Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association has urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to direct the State governments to commence the admission for degree/professional courses only after the publication of the results of the Class 12 examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The CBSE board examination for Class 12 has been postponed in view of the pandemic situation. Consequently, the publication of the results may be delayed. Meanwhile, the State governments are proceeding with the Class 12 examinations and the admission to the degree classes will start after the publication of the results, according to the letter sent by the association to the Minister.

CBSE students will lose their chance for admission to various degree/professional courses, if the admission is completed before the publication of the CBSE Class 12 results. To avoid such injustice to the CBSE students, we requested the Centre to direct the State governments to commence admission to degree/professional courses only after the publication of the CBSE Class 12 results, it said.

The letter stated that students and parents were anxious about the method of valuation and promotion of the Class 10 students after the examinations were cancelled in view of the pandemic. The association requested the Minister to ask the board to issue necessary guidelines to determine the promotion of the Class 10 students at the earliest.