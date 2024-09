The Metro Sahodaya District Kalotsav will be held from October 2 to 5 at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, which serves as this year’s venue. Competitions in Duff Muttu, Kolkkali, Oppana, Band Display Western Music, and Creative Writing will be held on the first day. The remaining events will be held on October 4 and 5.

Over 3,200 students from 45 CBSE Schools part of Kochi Metro Sahodaya will participate in the three-day long fest.