CBSE disaffiliates two schools in State

March 23, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the affiliation of two schools in the State after they were allegedly involved in malpractices.

The disaffiliated schools are Peevees Public School, Malappuram, and Mother Theresa Memorial Central School in Thiruvananthapuram.

They are among the 20 schools across the country whose affiliation has been withdrawn following surprise inspections. The malpractices included presenting ‘‘dummy’‘ students, ineligible candidates, and failure to maintain proper records, Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE said.

In the State too, Peevees school and Mother Theresa school were found violating norms contained in the CBSE affiliation and examination by-laws.

CBSE officials here said the action was taken on the basis of evidence that surfaced during the inspections. No students were found attending classes in the schools. The institutions took digital attendance for Classes IX to XII, while the students attended coaching centres with whom the schools had tie-ups.

At these ‘dummy’ schools, teaching-learning process was not happening. Often, the teachers did not know their students for they had not seen them for months. The students would be busy preparing for competitive examinations.

The school infrastructure was unutilised though the schools charged hefty fee from the students. Students attending coaching centres learnt only the subjects needed for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), but did not learn languages or about their social responsibilities that contributed to holistic education, he said.