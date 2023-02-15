ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams get under way in Kerala

February 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nearly 64,000 students are appearing for Class 10 board examinations and 44,000 for Class 12 examinations

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations got under way in the State and Lakshadweep on Wednesday.

Nearly 64,000 students are appearing for Class 10 board examinations and 44,000 for Class 12 examinations. The CBSE has arranged 1,400 exam centres across the State and Lakshadweep.

On Wednesday, 46 students appeared for the Painting examination for Class 10 in the State, while 341 appeared for the Entrepreneurship examination in Class 12.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, Class 10 examinations will be held in subjects such as Data Science, Agriculture, Banking and Insurance, and so on, and Class 12 examinations in Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Food Nutrition, and Dietetics, and so on.

The CBSE has banned the use of electronic devices inside examination centres. It also prohibited using devices to access AI-based ChatGPT.

The Class 10 board examinations will conclude on March 21 and the Class 12 boards on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US