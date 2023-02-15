CBSE Class 10, 12 exams get under way in Kerala

February 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations got under way in the State and Lakshadweep on Wednesday.

Nearly 64,000 students are appearing for Class 10 board examinations and 44,000 for Class 12 examinations. The CBSE has arranged 1,400 exam centres across the State and Lakshadweep.

On Wednesday, 46 students appeared for the Painting examination for Class 10 in the State, while 341 appeared for the Entrepreneurship examination in Class 12.

On Thursday, Class 10 examinations will be held in subjects such as Data Science, Agriculture, Banking and Insurance, and so on, and Class 12 examinations in Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Food Nutrition, and Dietetics, and so on.

The CBSE has banned the use of electronic devices inside examination centres. It also prohibited using devices to access AI-based ChatGPT.

The Class 10 board examinations will conclude on March 21 and the Class 12 boards on April 5.