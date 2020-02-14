CBSE board exams get under way today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will get under way on Saturday.

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 20 and the Class 12 examinations on March 30.

As many as 71,079 students will appear for the class 10 examinations from the Thiruvananthapuram region (comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep) of the CBSE. Of these, 35,539 are girls and 35,540 boys.

A total of 36,110 candidates will appear for the Class 12 examinations from the region. Of them, 18,221 are girls and 17,889 boys. As many as 532 children with special needs, including those with learning disability, will appear for the Class 10 exam and 319 for the Class 12. There are 235 examination centres in all – 230 in the State and five in Lakshadweep. The exam centres in the State are spread across all districts and the Lakshadweep.

Class 10 students will sit for the examinations in 28 subjects, while Class 12 candidates will appear for the exam in 41 subjects.

Across the country, 18,89,878 and 12,06,893 candidates will take the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations respectively.

Instructions

The CBSE has issued some instructions for the students. They should reach the examination centres by 9.45 a.m. Stationery will be permitted only in transparent pouches. They should not carry cell phones, wallets, purses, or old question papers.