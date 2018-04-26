Kerala

CBSE appoints admission coordinators

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has appointed city coordinators in all 14 districts of the State to guide and facilitate admission or approval-related queries from students. The move comes in the wake of increasing number of queries related to admission to CBSE schools from students in the Gulf countries. Many parents and students had approached the CBSE Regional Office here. Parents, students, and schools can contact the city coordinators concerned to clear their doubts.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 6:35:21 AM |

