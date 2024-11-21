 />
CBL row: local organisers deny slip-ups, attribute delays to CBL organising panel

Kottayam West Club attributes slip-ups to late commencement of mass drill and says the CBL organising committee and participating clubs are responsible for conducting the drill

Updated - November 21, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Protesters damaging the Champions Boat League race track in the Meenachil river on Saturday.

Protesters damaging the Champions Boat League race track in the Meenachil river on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The controversies surrounding the inaugural leg of the Champions Boat League (CBL) in Kottayam show no signs of abating, with the local organiser, the Kottayam West Club, now placing the blame for the delays that marred the event squarely on the CBL organising committee.

In response to the allegations that the club bypassed the order of events, causing delays, the Kottayam West Club has attributed the slip-ups to the late commencement of a mass drill. According to a statement undersigned by club secretary Sunil Abraham, while the District Collector hoisted the flag at 2.15 p.m., the mass drill began at 3.30 p.m., much later than scheduled. Consequently, the heats for smaller boats could start only by 4 p.m.

The club stated that the responsibility for organising the mass drill rested entirely with the CBL organising committee and the participating boat clubs. The delay was further compounded by the rain that began during the first round heats of snake boat.

Tensions escalated after the conduct of the two remaining heats of snake boats when Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC) captain Tony Varkey and his associates confronted officials at the Chief Control Pavilion. Discussions between KTBC president Ambili and the CBL organising committee were under way in the main pavilion to resolve the matter when the protest was staged across the race track. This action halted the competition and damaged tracking systems at the finishing point, all in full view of the CBL organising committee.

Police complaint

The Kottayam West Club has since filed a police complaint, alleging significant financial losses and damage to its reputation due to the disruption.

The CBL authorities had earlier pointed out that the local organisers violated instructions to prioritise the CBL heats, instead conducting races for smaller boats first. This resulted in the snake boat heats taking place during heavy rain, sparking protests from several teams.

During the inaugural leg of the CBL held in the Meenachil river last Saturday, rowers of the KTBC obstructed the race track after their team was disqualified from the finals. The protesters claimed the heavy rain adversely affected their performance and demanded another chance to compete. When the organisers rejected their plea, the ensuing chaos caused damage to race infrastructure, including the tracks and timer system.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:06 pm IST

