CBI to probe Periye twin murder case

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal, 24, at Kallyot, near Periye, in Kasaragod on February 17.

Justice B. Sudheendra Kumar issued the directive, allowing a petition filed by the parents of the slain youths.

Charges set aside

Ordering the CBI to take over the investigation from the Crime Branch , the judge also set aside the chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch before the Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The court observed that the investigation in the case was a “sham”. A chargesheet filed on the strength of the said investigation “cannot lead to a fair trial. All the accused persons are leaders of the CPI(M), which is the ruling party in Kerala. Therefore, the credibility and confidence of the petitioner in the investigation had been lost, particularly when the deceased persons were leaders of the Congress party”.

The court also pointed out that the petitioners did not have “any design” behind the plea for transferring the probe to the CBI. The court had “strong reservations about the impartiality and fairness in the investigation by the State police because of the political fallout”.

‘No fair probe’

The materials are “sufficient to hold that there was no fair investigation”, the court observed adding that the materials on record “do disclose a prima facie case calling for an investigation by the CBI”.

The court pointed out that the FIR in the cases clearly showed that it was a political murder. The court observed that it was not discernible as to why the local party leaders, including the Periye local committee secretary and Uduma area committee secretary, reached Velutholi and took the accused to the party office after the incident if the murders were planned and executed by the first accused Peethambaran alone, without the support of the CPI(M).

This indicated that the contention of the petitioners that the murders were planned and executed not by the first accused alone, was probable.

It appeared to the court that the investigation officer filed the chargesheet “blindly, without conducting any proper and effective investigation to find out the truth, believing the version of the first accused Peethambaran as gospel truth”.

The court also pointed out that the forensic surgeon was questioned without showing him the weapon used.

As a result, it was not possible to state that the injuries found on the body of the deceased were inflicted with the said weapons.

The prosecution had alleged that the murders took place due to the personal vendetta of Peethambaran towards Sarath Lal and Kripesh as he had sustained injuries in an attack by the deceased and others.