August 09, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will inquire into Tamir Jifri’s custodial death at Tanur. The government on Wednesday sought CBI probe following pressures from various quarters. Tamir’s family welcomed the decision. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too welcomed the government move.

