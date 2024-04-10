CBI team from Delhi collects evidence from Sidharthan’s father 

April 10, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - KALPETTA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from Delhi investigating the death of Sidharthan J.S., second-year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, collected evidence from his father T. Jayaprakash and uncle Shibu on Tuesday.

Mr. Jayaprakash and Shibu reached the camp office of the CBI at Vythiri in the district around 10.30 a.m.

Sidharthan was found dead in a washroom at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode in February.

Mr. Jayaprakash told mediapersons that he presented all details and doubts regarding the death of his son before the officers. “I am fully satisfied in the ongoing investigation of the officers,” he said adding that the State government had used its pressure on the police to mislead the case.

However, he did not reveal details of his statements given to the officers. The government tried to sabotage the case, he alleged.

The CBI also collected statements from the hostel mates of Sidharthan. The team will collect evidence from the college Dean and assistant warden, who are under suspension, in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission began its three-day sitting in the college on the day.

