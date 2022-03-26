CBI takes over probe into alleged irregularities related to Kerala Bar Council Welfare Fund stamps

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

March 26, 2022 03:22 IST

Graft to the tune of ₹7.61 crore has been levelled

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case alleging irregularities in the printing and disbursal of the Kerala Bar Council Welfare Fund Stamps and misappropriation of funds amounting to ₹7.61 crore.

The agency registered the case following a directive from the Kerala High Court in December last year to investigate the allegations.

As alleged, the funds were collected by accused M.K. Chandran who worked as an accountant with the Kerala Bar Council Welfare Trustee Committee and eight others during 2007-17, as detected during the auditing of the accounts. Among those named are, Chandran’s wife Sreekala, K. Babu Scaria, Martin A, Dhanapalan, Rajagopal P, Jeyaprabha R and H. Fathima Sherin.

According to the First Information Report, several alleged financial irregularities were found during the auditing of the accounts. The books of account were not properly maintained; there was no stock register on sale of welfare fund stamps; proper records on the sale of stamps were also not maintained; the interest received from fixed deposits as seen from the accounts was less than the actual sum; excess payment of salary was entered, etc.