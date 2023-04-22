CBI takes over PNB fraud case

April 22, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is taking over the embezzlement case in the Kozhikode Link Road branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) five months after the fraud came to light. The case involves embezzlement of at least ₹21 crore from various accounts in the bank, including 14 accounts of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. The advisory board for banking and financial frauds, a panel established by the Central Vigilance Commission, has transferred the case to the CBI for further investigation as it is mandatory to hand over financial fraud cases of more that ₹3 crore to the Central agency. The fraud was unveiled in November 2022 during a bank audit. The Kozhikode Corporation had also noted some anomalies in its accounts around the same time. The extent of the fraud came to light upon detailed investigation by the bank.

The culprit, M.P. Rijil, a former senior manager of the Link Road branch of the bank who was working at the Eranhipalam branch at the time of the fraud discovery, had allegedly transferred funds from some of the lesser active accounts in the bank into those of his relative. He was picked up by the police after two weeks from Mukkam and is currently out on bail.

It was the Kozhikode Town Police that started the investigation in the case acting on a complaint registered by the Kozhikode Corporation. It was then transferred to the District Crime Branch and later the State Crime Branch (financial fraud section). The investigation is on and the chargesheet is yet to be submitted.

The Corporation had lost ₹12.68 crore from the 14 accounts which was later returned by PNB, though the interest is pending. The Corporation later closed down all its accounts in the bank. On the other hand, the value of PNB stocks declined.