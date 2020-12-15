CBI starts reinvestigation into Periye murders

KASARAGOD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun a reinvestigation in the Periye twin murder case in which Youth Congress activists Sarath Lal and Kripesh were hacked to death allegedly by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers on February 17, 2019. A team of CBI officials arrived at Periye on Tuesday.
The Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court against a CBI inquiry ordered by the Kerala High Court in the case. However, the SC rejected the appeal and allowed an inquiry in the case as demanded by the parents of the victims.
The CBI, after reaching the spot of crime, summoned eyewitnesses and re-enacted the incident with the help of a few youths.
The victims were found lying on the Koorangara road by their relatives. Sarath Lal was rushed to hospital in a jeep. The jeep was also brought to the spot by the CBI team. The CBI officials also spoke to the relatives of the victims.
A team led by Thiruvananthapuram unit Superintendent Nandakumaran Nair was in Periye. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thiruvananthapuram unit, T.P. Ananthakrishnan is in charge of the investigation. The CBI is probing the conspiracy behind the murders.
