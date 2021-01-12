CBI says ‘no’ to TTP probe: CM

Pinarayi terms the move dubious

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has refused to take over the investigation in the Travancore Titanium Products (TTP) corruption case.

Informing the Assembly of the CBI’s decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the move was dubious, considering the “lame excuses” that the agency had made.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had registered a case in 2006 into the corruption allegations in setting up an effluent treatment plant at the TTP.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and former Industries Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju were those named in the graft case.

While stating its inability to take over the investigation, the Ministry of Personnel, Pension and Public Grievances stated various reasons, including difficulties in collecting documentary evidence from foreign companies that were involved in the project 20 years ago.

Responding to a question whether the CBI move smacked of an understanding between the Congress and the BJP, the Chief Minister said the reasons cited were not adequate for its decision and that it appeared to have been made on the basis of a pre-conceived script.