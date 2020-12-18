CBI records statement of IIT student’s relatives

KOLLAM

Fathima Latheef was found dead in Madras IIT in Nov. last

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the death of Fathima Latheef, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) student who was found dead in her hostel room, on Friday recorded the statement of her kin here.

Her family had expressed their disappointment over the slow pace of investigation and approached the CBI Director pointing out the delay. “I sent a mail when they failed to take our statement even after one year of my daughter’s death. Last month I made an appeal to higher officials and the Prime Minister saying there was no progress in the probe. According to the team of officials, they will be collecting the statements of her friends and classmates who are in different States at present,” said Latheef, Fathima’s father.

The 19-year-old was found dead in her hostel room at the IIT Madras on November 9, 2019 and the Kottupuram police had filed a case. After protests demanding a fair probe, the case was first transferred to CCB and then to the CBI. Her father had handed over a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah signed by 41 MPs seeking justice. Fathima was a first-year student of Humanities and she had left some notes alleging harassment from faculty members.

