CBI probe sought

A writ petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking a CBI probe into the suspicious death of two Dalit siblings at Walayar. The petition was filed by George Vattukulam, president, Malayalavedi, Thrissur. According him, all the accused in the case were acquitted as the prosecution was not able to prove the case convincingly.

The Palakkad sessions court had acquitted all the accused charged with abetment to suicide and rape on account of the lapses in the police investigation and lackadaisical attitude of the prosecution.

Plea to NHRC

A complaint was filed before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday seeking a CBI investigation into the deaths of two minor girls in Walayar.

The complaint was filed by Anil Kumar E. M., president, Malabar Mekhala SC/ST Samrakshana Samithi, during an NHRC hearing held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Anil Kumar has also demanded action against Dy.SP M.J. Sojan who investigated the case.

Cong. long march

As part of the Congress party’s decision to make the Walayar deaths a campaign issue, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will lead a long march from Walayar to the State capital.

The march is likely to be flagged off on November 5.